As heroin deaths rise, Stark County brings in trailer to act as morgue

The Stark County coroner is one of many across Ohio dealing rise in overdose deaths due to the heroin epidemic.

To handle the rise in deaths, the office had to bring in a 20-foot cooling trailer to help store bodies.

The office's capacity is eight bodies. When four more bodies came in, the coroner made the call.

Three other Ohio counties have taken similar measures to deal the with epidemic.

