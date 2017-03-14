Sierah Joughin's family lobbies to create violent offender registry

The family of Sierah Joughin traveled to Columbus Tuesday to talk to lobby the Ohio Senate about creating the violent offender registry.

Sierah was kidnapped and murdered allegedly by a man with a prior kidnapping conviction.

Her family was later shocked to find there was no way to track violent offenders in Ohio communities.

"People tend to escalate their crimes," said Sierah's mother Sheila Vacula. "And if someone commits a violent offense once, and they do their time and they're out, it's only a matter of time before they repeat."

Senate Bill 67 is in the committee phase. If the bill is passed, lawmakers hope the registry will be established by the end of the year.

