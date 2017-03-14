Tiffin man attempts to stab officer during struggle

A Tiffin police officer was nearly stabbed by a suspect with several warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect, 34-year-old Vincent J. Fedele, had warrants from four different departments for several different charges.

Seneca County issued a warrant for Fedele's arrest for Breaking & Entering, Tampering with evidence and Violating conditions of community control

Hancock County issued a warrant for Fedele's arrest for Possession of heroin and Tampering with evidence

Elyria police issued a warrant for Fedele's arrest for Theft

Toledo police issued a warrant for Fedele's arrest for Failure to appear on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge

According to Tiffin police, officers approached a vehicle in the drive thru of a Rite Aid Pharmacy at about 4:40 p.m.

Officers approached the vehicle's passenger side and Fedele put his seat back in a possible attempt to hide from the officers. Police say the doors were also locked.

Officers knocked on the window and told the female driver to unlock the doors, but the Fedele demanded that she not unlock the doors.

The driver did unlock the door and police opened the passenger door and ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle.

Police say Fedele then reached into his coat pocket and the officer attempted to grab Fedele. However, when Fedele attempted to stab the officer, he disengaged, drew his weapon and called for backup.

Officers again tried to grab Fedele, including using tasers. After a struggled, Fedele was apprehended by police.

Police believe Fedele was on some type of narcotic during the incident.

Fedele was arrested and was charged with Felonious assault and Resisting arrest. He was arraigned Wednesday where a judge set his bond at $1 million.

He is being held at the Seneca County Jail.

Police say there is dash cam video of the struggle, however it cannot be released at this time because it will be evidence in court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.