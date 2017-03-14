K9 helps find suspect in Defiance armed robbery

A police dog helped officers solve an armed robbery in Defiance in just hours.

Defiance Police Department gets new K9

It happened at the Defiance Shell Party Mart, on E. Second St. Saturday.

Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer says a man entered the store wearing a mask at about 7 p.m. He took out a gun and stole the money from the register.

Chief Shafer says witnesses told police after the man robbed the place, he ran out of the store, but he didn't go far.

Chief Shafer says a K9 from the Defiance County Sheriff's Office tracked the suspect to an apartment complex behind the gas station.

Further investigation led officers to a specific apartment to arrest 26-year-old Julio Collazo.

Collazo is charged with aggravated robbery.

"For a robbery to happen at 7 p.m. and we pretty much have it solved by 11 p.m. that's a pretty good case for us," said Chief Shafer. "And we appreciate it going down the way it did in terms of being able to solve a crime of that magnitude."

Chief Shafer says armed robbery in Defiance is rare, happening only once, maybe twice a year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.