Defiance Police Department gets new K9

Defiance Police Department's K9, Rex, just retired in February. Tuesday, WTOL 11 met the department's new K9, Myrko.

At two-years-old, Myrko can smell out most narcotic drugs, but he is not yet certified to hit the streets.

He and his handler, Officer Garret Roth, are off to school to get both of them prepared for police work as a team.

"He's my partner, without a doubt," said Officer Roth, who has had Myrko for about a month.

One obstacle the two will have to overcome is the fact that Myrko knows commands in Dutch. He will have to learn his commands in English.

"The first several weeks will be strictly obedience. Just basically teaching him to listen to me, and me only. After that we'll, that's when they'll start working more of his aggression, his bite work, his tracking," said Roth.

The training program is 14 weeks and starts March 20.

"It's always been a dream of mine and I'm just happy this dream is coming true," said Officer Roth, who grew up around officers and their K9s.

Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer says the funds for Myrko and his training came from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund. Myrko will get a police vest too.

"He will be specializing in criminal apprehension, drug interdiction, handler protection and tracking," said Roth.

