Toledo student-athlete accused of sexual assault; suspended from the team

Toledo Police and the University of Toledo has opened a sexual assault investigation against a student-athlete.

The alleged assault happened March 4 at an off-campus apartment. The incident was reported to Toledo police Monday.

The university announced in a statement it is cooperating with police and the Title IX office,

“We take this very seriously,” UT President Sharon L. Gaber said. “As we have stated before, sexual assault is never acceptable, and the safety of our students is my number one priority.”

The student-athlete, who was not identified by the university, has been suspended from team activities pending the conclusion of the police and Title IX investigations. However, that person has not been formally charged with a crime.



“The UT Athletic Department has high standards for our student-athletes, and we expect every member of the Rocket athletic program to live up to those standards,” said athletic director Mike O’Brien. “We educate all student-athletes on our code of conduct, and we have zero tolerance for behavior that does not align with our expectations.”

The school said if the student-athlete is found responsible for violating the law or the student code, that person will disciplined accordingly.

