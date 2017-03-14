Fatal crashes in Lucas Co. have dramatically increased

The number of fatal car crashes in Lucas County has increased dramatically in the new year, and local law enforcement is concerned.

To date, Lucas County has had 12 traffic fatalities, nine of which have been in Toledo. That's compared to two in 2016 at this same time.

Police say speeding and driving while impaired are the two main factors, both of which are preventable.

To stress the importance of safe driving, Chief George Kral and other law enforcement leaders throughout Lucas County will hold a conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Safety Building.

With St. Patrick’s Day happening this weekend, extra patrols will be out looking for impaired drivers.

