Lima police search for bank robber

LIMA, OH (WTOL) -

Police in Lima, Ohio are searching for the man responsible for robbing a bank Monday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say a man went into the Huntington Bank on W. Market and demanded money from a teller.

The man left the bank in a 90’s model Lincoln town car. The car is gold in color and possibly has tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes the man or car are asked to call Lt. Andy Green with the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5266.

