Police: Missing 12-year-old located

Toledo police say they have located a missing 12-year-old who they believed could have been somewhere in north Toledo.

According to the department's Facebook page, Jimmia Williams was found on Palmwood.

Original Story:

Toledo police are searching for a 12-year-old that left for school Monday and never arrived.

Jimmia Williams is described as 5’5” and 150 pounds.

Police say witnesses near Monroe Street and Auburn said Jimmia was asking for rides near the carryout there during the day.

Jimmia also ran away on March 2 and was found in north Toledo near the Greenbelt Place Apartments. Police say she may be in that part of town again.

If you know where she is, call CrimeStopper.

