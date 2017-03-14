Paul Simon to perform for Toledo Zoo Concert Series

In entertainment news, the Toledo Zoo has scored a big-time artist for its Live National Concert Series.

Grammy Award winner Paul Simon will perform live at the Zoo Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 11.

According to his website, Simon has won 12 Grammys, along with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as half of the duo of Simon and Garfunkel.

Paul Simon has a spot in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame as both a duo and as a solo-performing artist.

His song “Mrs. Robinson" from the movie The Graduate was named in the top ten of The American Film Institute’s 100 Years 100 Songs.

An online-only pre-sale for Toledo Zoo members will take place through Ticketmaster from 10 a.m. on March 15 through 10 p.m. on March 17.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on March 18. At the same time, tickets can also be purchased through Live Nation, Ticketmaster or at the zoo’s box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the concert and all zoo events, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.