State superintendent responds to education stakeholders

The Ohio Department of Education is taking steps to further engage the state’s education stakeholders and develop a plan for education in Ohio, although, it's been delayed until September.

“As Ohioans, we all want every child to receive a high-quality education so they can succeed in life, careers and future learning. That unity is crucial as we seek to lead our education system to be the best it can be in the service of every child. Only by working together can we reach our aspirations. We are excited to begin the important work of creating a strategic plan for education in Ohio, supported by a set of goals, strategies, tactics and metrics.” - Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction

As part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states now have the flexibility to make choices that best suit their needs. States could submit their ESSA templates to the U.S. Department of Education in April or September.

However, the department will now delay the template submission to the U.S. Department of Education to September to ensure the template is reviewed thoroughly.

Other key concerns from stakeholders relate to the reduction in testing.

Superintendent DeMaria will organize a Superintendent’s Advisory Committee on Assessments, which will focus on a range of testing issues, such as state-required tests and district-level tests. Further details on this committee will be thought out in the coming weeks.

The department will continue to work with legislators, Gov. Kasich, business leaders, educators and the public to create an in depth planning process for education in Ohio.

Below is a response from Superintendent DeMaria to education stakeholders and their feedback.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.