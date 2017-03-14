Dog shot in central Toledo; Police search for gunman

Police are working to track down the gunman who shot a dog.

This happened on Proctor Place in central Toledo around 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the area after reports of gun fire.

When police arrived they found one dog shot and another severely malnourished. The injured dog was later euthanized.

Police have no motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper.

