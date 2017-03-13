UT women lose 76-49 to Creighton in NCAA Women's Tournament

The tenth-seeded University of Toledo women's basketball team lost 76-49 to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament Friday in Corvallis, Oregon.

Incredibly proud of this team & honored to be their coach. Thank you to our 2 SR's for raising the bar for our program. ?? coaching them! ?? — Tricia Cullop (@CoachCullop) March 18, 2017

Despite the loss, it was an exciting weekend for the MAC champion Rockets.

On Thursday the Rockets got their only chance to practice before the game as well as their first look inside Gill Coliseum on the campus of Oregon State University.

Rockets coach Tricia Cullop says the team would not be intimidated by the big stage of the NCAA tournament. The team has already taken on power teams like Notre Dame, Dayton and UCLA.

“I’m excited. This team has faced a lot of great teams this year,” said coach Cullop. “To win as many games as we had to in a row to win our conference title, they’ve been tested. The one thing I’ve been very proud about through the season, of them, is that they’ve rose to the occasion every time.”

The Rockets were playing their best basketball of the year heading into the Big Dance, including winning the MAC Championship against Northern Illinois.

The moment the UT Women found out they're a 10-seed and heading to Corvallis for the NCAA Tournament plus interviews: pic.twitter.com/6F1r5ZAkhN — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 14, 2017

The Rockets finished their season 28-9 while earning their first trip to the tournament since 2001.

This is the first trip to the tournament for Rockets since 2001 and the first under head coach Tricia Cullop.

