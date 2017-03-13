Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-75 in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-75 in Wood County

(Source: ODOT) (Source: ODOT)
WOODVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of I-75 in Wood County.

The crash happened on the northbound lane of Wales Road.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes between Wales Road and Miami Street. That stretch has since reopened.

It is unclear if they are any injuries as a result of the crash.

Stay tuned with WTOL for the latest on this story.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly