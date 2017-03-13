Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-75 in Wood County

A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of I-75 in Wood County.

The crash happened on the northbound lane of Wales Road.

Multiple crashes on I-75 northbound between Buck Road and Wales Road. Surfaces are icy. — Rossford Police (@RossfordPolice) March 13, 2017

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes between Wales Road and Miami Street. That stretch has since reopened.

It is unclear if they are any injuries as a result of the crash.

