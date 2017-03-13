City crews working to alleviate snow traffic issues

With the return of snow to northwest Ohio, drivers are having to deal with traffic problems.

Northwest Ohio has not had a significant snowfall since December.

There have been a few accidents, but none serious.

Toledo police is operating on a Phase 2.

At the Division of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor, frontloaders made sure trucks were loaded with salt and liquid brine to prevent the snow from sticking to the ground.

The trucks are continuing to work on major highways as well as neighborhoods with bus routes going through them.

"Usually the traffic blows it back over onto the lane that was previously plowed. So we ask residents to watch out for those plow trucks and be cautious when trying to pass them," said Jeremy Mikolajczyk, Commissioner of Streets, Bridges & Harbor.

This is the first snowfall for Mikolajczyk, who recently took charge of the Streets, Bridges & Harbor division. He takes over for David Welch, who is now working for the health department.

"We have a very good team here," Mikolajczyk said. "They've actually been doing it a lot longer than I have, so I can rely on them quite a bit for this."

Overnight, ODOT crews will continue their work to ensure drivers have a safe morning commute.

"Safety is number one, the quicker we can clear the road, the safer everybody will be, and the sooner everybody can get home," said Matthew Nelson of ODOT.

Nelson said they were planning to switch to different warm weather hours. But with the snowfall, everyone is on a 12-hour shift.

"It's stressful at times because we're all ready to go to our summer hours and just kind of be done with it for the year," Nelson said.

