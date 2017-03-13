Winter weather impacting drivers in Monroe County

The winter weather conditions Monday evening caused drivers in Monroe County to be extra cautious.

As wet roads get colder, they create slick spots.

A combination of snow and wind on the highway also affects visibility.

Michigan state police responded to a semi accident on 23 where the semi hit a concrete median and caused several other accidents.

Business owners also said that a lot of people in the area are without power.

The county and city have had 37 trucks out most of the day to put salt on the roads.

No extra shifts are planned for the salt trucks, however if conditions worsen both the county and city have a contingency plan.

State police are cautioning everyone to take it slow.

