Mayor Hicks-Hudson hosts Polish delegation

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson hosted special visitors from Poland Monday morning.

Officials from the Republic of Poland joined Mayor Hicks-Hudson at One Government Center to discuss trade between Toledo and its sister city Poznan.

"So always we are looking for this bridge between the companies and countries," said Sabina Klimek, Consul of the Trade Comission of Poland. "So we do networking, We want polish companies to corporate with American companies."

The representatives from Poland said they were impressed with Toledo and the state of Ohio.

They believe there is a lot potential for northwest Ohio.

