Man awaiting liver transplant charged with community control violation

A man who has been charged with grand theft and breaking and entering faced a judge on Monday for a community control violation.

Brian Urbanski’s electronic monitor died while he was at the hospital, which is what prompted the violation.

Urbanski’s attorney told the judge that his client is on a waiting list for a liver transplant and is gravely ill.

The judge says Urbanski’s history of lying and not showing up to court is questionable.

Urbanski will remain locked up for the meantime and be released for doctor’s appointments.

