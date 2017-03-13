US Marshal's release updated "Dangerous Dozen" list

The U.S. Marshal's released an updated "Dangerous Dozen" list of the most wanted fugitives for the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Six fugitives were added to list.

Shadique Robinson - wanted for probation violation stemming from a weapons conviction

Lester Eubanks - wanted for escape, convicted of murder in 1965

Gary Franklin - wanted for felonious assault

Terrell McCullum - wanted for aggravated assault

Kevin Speller - wanted for parole violation stemming from an attempted murder conviction

Shawn Johnson - wanted for murder

There are still two Toledo fugitives on the list.

Raydel Herrera-Quintana is wanted for a probation violation stemming from a weapons conviction.

Julian Villar is wanted for a bond violation. He is accused of drug trafficking.

All of the fugitives on the list should be considered dangerous.

If anyone has information on one of the suspect, they are encouraged to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at (866)-4WANTED or text "WANTED" to the TIP4111.

Cash rewards are available for tips leading to an arrested.

