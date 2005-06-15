Birth Date: February 1994
Jordan loves to experience new activities, especially if they are interactive. He is energetic, enjoys music and has a smile that lights up a room!
To learn more about Jordan, click here.
We hope you'll also take a moment to watch Jordan's "Home for Keeps" story broadcast on WTOL 11. Simply click on the screen of the video player.
For more information about Jordan or any of the other children seeking a "Home for Keeps," contact Celine Woods at this phone number:
Lucas County Children Services
Contact: Celine Woods
419-213-3336
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.