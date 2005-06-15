Birth Date: February 1994

Jordan loves to experience new activities, especially if they are interactive. He is energetic, enjoys music and has a smile that lights up a room!

To learn more about Jordan, click here.

We hope you'll also take a moment to watch Jordan's "Home for Keeps" story broadcast on WTOL 11. Simply click on the screen of the video player.

For more information about Jordan or any of the other children seeking a "Home for Keeps," contact Celine Woods at this phone number:

Lucas County Children Services

Contact: Celine Woods

419-213-3336