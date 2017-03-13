President Trump to visit Michigan this week

President Donald Trump is set to visit Ypsilanti, Michigan on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the American Mobility Center.

Trump will meet with executives from US car companies and talk about the center and the jobs it will create.

Groundbreaking is scheduled in April for a national site that will certify all driverless cars.

The center is at the site of the former Willow Run Airport purchased by the state of Michigan last year.

