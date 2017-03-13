Toledo ranks at the bottom of WalletHub's happiest places to live ranking

Happiness is one of the most sought out things in this life.

It is even an unalienable right spelled out in the Declaration of Independence.

Many factors play a part in an individual’s happiness, including where they live.

Toledo ranks at the bottom of the list at 146 out of 150 U.S. cities.

The ranking was determined by categories such as depression rate, adequate sleep rate, work hours and average leisure time spent per day.

Cleveland and Detroit round out the bottom of the list at 149 and 150 respectfully.

California cities take eight out of the top ten spots.

Citizens in the pursuit of happiness might want to check out the West Coast.

For the full list of cities, click here.

