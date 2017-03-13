Kroger teams up with local food bank to help needy families

Ever get tired of store clerks asking you to round up your change in the checkout lane?

Kroger is proving that those pennies, nickels and dimes do add up.

Every dollar donated to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio food bank means four meals for a Toledo area family in need.

“Part of the proceeds from this donation will go to pay for our harvest market, which is a mobile store on wheels. It’s a program we launched last year to help service food deserts in the eight counties that we serve here in Northwest Ohio,” said James Caldwell of the Toledo Northwest Ohio food bank.

In all, Kroger customers ‘rounded up’ more than $306 million and added 400,000 pounds of food to the food bank.

18 stores participated, bringing in donations that totaled 1.2 million meals for the community.

