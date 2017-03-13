ODOT leaders meet with Findlay residents to discuss I-75 widening project

Residents in the Findlay area met with ODOT officials Monday evening to discuss the I-75 widening project.

The project is the final leg of a massive project to widen I-75 between Toledo and Lima.

The $113 million construction project will begin at the CR 99 interchange, go through the city of Findlay and finish just south of the Harrison Street overpass.

ODOT will add a third lane to both northbound and southbound directions.

Workers will also redesign and reconstruction the I-75 interchange with US 68 and SR 18.

"The work zone is going to be changing significantly quite often. And that is something that we'll make an effort to update the public on as construction goes on," said construction project engineer Chris Hughes. "But it's going to be a very fast paced very fluid situation out there."

Work begins March 20 and is expected to be completed by May 2020.

If you cannot attend the meeting, you can find more information on the project here.

