Toledo man convicted of shooting death strikes plea deal

A 28-year-old Toledo man charged with the shooting death of another man struck a plea bargain Monday.

Ocolar Macklin IV pleaded guilty to the shooting death of 26-year-old Isaiah Austin inside a car on South Avenue last June.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Macklin was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole in 18 years.

Austin's family approved of the plea deal to avoid the pain of a long trial process.

"They were very happy. They were please the defendant plead guilty so it does provide them closure," said assistant prosecuting attorney Michael Baehner. "He was sentenced to life in prison and given his record I don't believe he is ever getting out of prison and they recognize that as well."

Macklin will remain in the Lucas County Jail for now.

He will eventually be transported by the Department of Corrections to an inmate intake facility in Orient.

