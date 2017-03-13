Redistricting meeting planned for Sylvania school board, parents

There’s another opportunity Monday night for Sylvania parents to hear the next step in where their children will go to school.

The school board will hear from the task force in charge of creating a redistricting plan.

The meeting is happening at 6 p.m. at Southview High School.

Parents will be able to weigh in with a Q and A session after the task force presents its latest findings.

The task force will then begin work on a survey to address the new boundary maps.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.