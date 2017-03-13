Man arrested in connection to dog fighting

Toledo police executed a search warrant at a home on Clay Avenue on March 2nd.

Jerry Buchanan was arrested this past weekend on several charges involving dog fighting. He has bonded out of jail.

Police say during the search, three dogs were taken from the house with scars consistent with dog fighting. Also in the home, police found dog medication, books concerning dog fighting, dog treadmills and dog weights, plus cocaine and cash.

Buchanan will be back in court next month.

TPD tells WTOL 11, Buchanan was arrested on similar charges in 2004.

The three dogs are now in the care of Lucas County Canine Care and Control. It's not clear exactly what condition they're in.

Last week, the Toledo Area Humane Society received "Otis" who also has injuries consistent with dog fighting.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Toledo police say while we've had two separate alleged cases of dog fighting in the past week, there hasn't necessarily been a spike in the crime.

If you have information about Otis, call 419-891-1561 or send the shelter an e-mail.

