Everybody safe after electrical fire at Tim Hortons in Maumee

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Everyone inside a Maumee restaurant is safe after an electrical fire broke out Monday morning.

This all happened at the Tim Hortons located on W. Dussel Drive.

Officials say it was an electrical fire that started from the wires located beneath the restaurant.

No injuries were reported. 

