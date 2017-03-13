ODOT crews prep for snowfall Monday

ODOT crews have been working around the clock to make sure trucks are in order for the predicted snowfall Monday.

Crews will work 12-hour shifts through Wednesday afternoon.

After the snow stops falling, blowing and drifting will be the biggest concern, as well as, keeping snow from building up in construction zones.

“In construction zones, we’ve got to treat them a little bit different because you’ve got concrete walls on both sides of you, so there’s no place to push snow,” Matt Harvey said. “So we’ll concentrate our tankers up in those areas and flood them with liquid, so that we can melt the snow instead of trying to push the snow.”

ODOT leaders say since the trucks haven’t been used much this winter, they are being evaluated thoroughly to make sure they’re in top condition.

The Northwood Garage will have 15 to 16 trucks out on the road plowing and salting once the snow starts.

