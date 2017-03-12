Police seek armed robber in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police seek armed robber in Findlay

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Police in Findlay are looking for a man they say robbed the Dollar Tree on Main St around 8:15 on Sunday night.

According to police, two women were closing the store when a man wearing a mask and hoody approached them with a handgun and demanded any money they had.

When the women turned over money, the man fled east on Harrington Ave.

No one was injured and no shots were fired.

The matter remains under investigation.

