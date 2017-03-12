Man taken to hospital after car strikes tree, bursts into flames

A man was taken to the hospital after a bad accident in Springfield Twp. on Sunday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say a man was driving on Angola Rd. near Holland-Sylvania around 7:40 p.m. when he lost control of his car and hit a tree.

The car burst into flames from the impact.

The man had to be pulled from the car by two Lucas County Sheriff's deputies and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

