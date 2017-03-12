Kids of all ages live out their childhood at Toledo toy train show

This is what you can do if you never stop playing with erector sets (Source: WTOL)

Trains, toys…and little boys...go together like tracks and ties.

And today that sight was no surprise as the annual Toledo Toy Train Show rolled into Owens Community College.



Of course, you don't have to be a boy, to be dazzled by the displays of those little life-like engines that once circled our living room floors or were set in a make-believe town on a piece of plywood in the basement.



“You can see, we are running em full steam and even have the whistle going for our show,” said Randy Ramsey.



And it wasn't just the trains that seduced the eyes and the ears.

There were plenty of other temping toys to take in.

Toys of another era, like the once popular erector sets, the holy grail of every would-be engineer, who with a little work could create cranes, or cars and ferris wheels or something far more ambitious.



A toy at the show called the Coney Island Fun house was an intricate labor of mechanical love for creator Randy Sauder.

It has thousands of moving parts and took two years to create.



“There's no manual for this, just something I dreamed up in my head,” said Randy.



Randy was inspired by those days when he was kid.



"I played with erector sets as a kid on my living room floor with my dad,” said Randy, a retired attorney and proud kid at heart.

The show was perfect for kids of all ages, like Randy, who never forget the wonder and magic that toys bring out in all of us.

