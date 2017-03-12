Police locate two 13-year-old girls missing since Saturday evening

Toledo police have found the two 13-year-old girls who never returned home after saying they were going to the mall Saturday evening.

Police say both girls are safe and back at home with their families.

Original post:

The first teen missing is 13-year-old Kierstin Herron, described as a black female, 5'11" inches tall and 230 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a neon-orange sweat suit with the word "Pink" written on her pants. She was also wearing a gray coat and brown boots.

Herron and her friend were also potentially seen at a carryout store on Sylvania Avenue and Jackman Road with two black males and a white female.

Police say the second teen is Tia Foster. She is 5’4” and around 210 pounds. There is no clothing description or photo available.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Toledo Police Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Correction: It was reported earlier that Kierstin has been missing since Saturday morning.

