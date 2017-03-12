Syrian refugees receive warm welcome from Toledo School for the Arts students

It was a ‘Welcome to Toledo’ celebration Sunday hosted by the Toledo School for the Arts.

The special guests: Syrian refugees who now call the Glass City home.

It was hard to tell who was having a better time: TSA students or the refugees.

The refugees brought Middle Eastern food for everyone.

TSA students performed jazz and gave each refugee a ‘Welcome to Toledo’ book outlining attractions in our area.

“I wanted to do something like this because I have seen all the news about how terrible they’ve been treated in other places and wanted them to feel welcome and make them feel like they belong here,” said student Becca Young.

They came here thanks to US Together, a Toledo resettlement agency assisting refugees.

The refugees face two main obstacles: language and transportation.

“We’re enrolling them in English classes and helping them to get their transportation by working and paying for cars,” said Corine Dehabey of US Together.

Diaa Najidawi is one of 167 Syrian refugees living in Toledo.

He came here three and a half months ago with his wife and twin daughters.

Through an interpreter, he says Toledo is a wonderful place to live compared to war-torn Syria.

“The main thing is to get medical treatment and have a safe place for my kids and good education for them. That’s the most important thing for me," said Diaa.

As well as the importance of feeling welcome by people like the students at the Toledo School for the Arts.

