Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: March 12, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Secretary of State Jon Husted may be setting the stage for a gubernatorial run. He talks to Jerry about voter fraud and voter security.

Sec. Husted also discusses controversies surrounding local boards of elections, districting and the GOP health care overhaul.

Later, Jerry also discusses mental and behavior health issues with Stacy Harper of ProMedica Foundation and Jean Dress of Harbor Behavior Health.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

