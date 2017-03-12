Porno theater no more, neighborhood sees renewed interest in reopening the Westwood

The Westwood Theatre was once the proud crowned jewel of Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo.

It fell on hard times, is now for sale and residents want to revive the theater to its glory days.

That’s why the group ‘Sylvania Avenue Neighbors’ met on Saturday.

They listened to ideas on how to make the Westwood in their words ‘community friendly.’

“Our neighborhood is a very unique neighborhood. We’ve got a lot of unique housing, it’s developing a resurgence. Property values are going up, new people are coming in, new businesses are looking at the area,” said Michelle Glanville.

Since opening in 1928, the Westwood has been home to family, foreign and art films. On Saturday nights it was the place to catch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’

But for the last three decades, porno films were the main attraction.

It reportedly was also a private sex club until closing last month.

“Right now it’s a burden to the business district the last thirty years. Turn it around and make it a blessing," said Greg Lyons of the Sylvania Avenue Neighbors.

And if anybody knows about a blessing it’s George Williams.

Williams is the pastor of CityLights Church.

Pastor Williams is considering buying the Westwood and turning it into a mixed use venue featuring concerts, movies and a house of worship.

Owners of the Westwood list its value at nearly $600,000.

“We’re exploring all options and funding and fundraising and financing. We’re moving forward with it,” said Pastor Williams.

Before that happens, the Sylvania Avenue Neighbors must give Pastor Williams their blessings.

More meetings and discussions are planned.

