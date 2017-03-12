Winter Weather Set To Return This Week!

For snow-lovers, this has been a disappointing winter. But a late season snowfall could make a dent into our less than stellar snowman season.

A system that is set to arrive early Monday morning with light steady snow. Snowfall will continue for most of the day Monday. Accumulations will be slow, but a coating is expected by late afternoon.

Into the evening, heavier snow bands develop with roads becoming snow packed and icy.

Our accumulation map right now runs from 8am Monday- midnight. Keep in mind more snow is likely to fall after midnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, so accumulations for this long-lasting snowfall event will likely be higher than just this map below.

While this will be a rude return to winter for us, look at what the east coast is expecting!