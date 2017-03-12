Findlay man injured in stabbing

A man was injured in a stabbing Sunday morning in Findlay.

The stabbing happened just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Street and W. Front Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound to his left torso area.

He was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.