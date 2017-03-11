Woman knocks over power lines in Wood Co. crash

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Wood County.

The crash happened on Pemberville Road near Sugar Ridge Road around 1:30 p.m. when the driver struck a power pole and flipped the car onto its side, trapping the woman inside.

The car was not immediately accessible to rescue crews due to downed power lines around the car.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

