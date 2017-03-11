St. Meinrad Alumni host annual Day of Service

The Saint Meinrad Alumni Association hosted its fourth annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service Saturday in 11 cities across the country, including Toledo.

The Day of Service is an opportunity for Saint Meinrad alumni, friends and family members to serve their communities. It’s give people the chance to pray , socialize and encourage each other, while helping others.

According the press release, the inspiration for this Day of Service is in honor of Fr. Scott Carroll, who was fighting cancer during his last year at Saint Meinrad Seminary. He died a few days after he was ordained a priest.

"Fr. Scott was someone you could always count on to go above and beyond to help others," said his younger brother, Timothy Carroll, in a press release. "The majority of the people joining us to work at Helping Hands have a personal connection to Fr. Scott. We wanted to help coordinate this day in our hometown of Toledo to try to be of service to people enduring difficult times and to honor the work of St. Meinrad and Father Scott."

More than 25 volunteers spent Saturday morning at Helping Hands of Saint Louis, cleaning the kitchen, taking inventory, installing new metal freezer racks, as well as, sorting donations in the clothing center.

Annually, Catholic Charities serves 100,000 people of all faiths and backgrounds living in all 19 counties of the Diocese of Toledo. Volunteers help provide food, shelter, prescription and emergency rent assistance, education, adult advocacy services and various social justice ministries.

For more information on the Saint Meinrad Day of Service, you can visit the website.

