FantastiCon flies through the Glass City this weekend

Comic books, super heroes, zombies are -- You can find all that and more at the Seagate Centre this weekend.

FantastiCon is known as the ultimate comic book and pop culture experience, catering to true enthusiasts and collectors.

In attendance will be more than 60 dealers and artists from sci-fi, superheroes, horror movies, anime and cartoons, “nerd” trivia, panels and Q&A’s with a special guests from the comic world.

There will also also cosplay contests for both kids and adults that include cash prizes.

Several Toledo natives will be in attendance including:

Dirk Manning, writer/creator of Tales of Mr. Rhee, Nightmare World comic series

Bill Reinhold, who has inked for First Comics and DC Comics

Linda Lessmann Reinhold, colorist on The Punisher, Barbie and the Silver Surfer

There will also be several other special guests making an appearance.

The show will run Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you purchase tickets the day of, the cost is $12 for Saturday and $8 for Sunday.

For more information on FantastiCon and to purchase tickets, you can visit the website.

