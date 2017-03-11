Police chase ends after driver crashes into home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police chase ends after driver crashes into home

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A police chase overnight ended after a driver flipped their car into a home.

The short chase ended around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Secor in west Toledo.

Police say the driver is in custody, but have not released the reason for why the chase started.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly