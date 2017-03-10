UT women reach MAC title game for first time since 2010

The UT women’s basketball team hasn’t been in the MAC finals, playing for a chance to get into the NCAA tournament, since 2010.
But after winning their third game in 5 days against Buffalo, 72-65, on Friday afternoon that’s exactly where they are heading.
UT came out strong, and was led early by freshman Mariella Santucci. Santucci led the Rockets with 21 points in the game.
The Rockets had a 12 point lead at one point in the game but Buffalo was able to get within 5 in the fourth quarter.
Toledo plays Northern Illinois in the tournament final on Saturday.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.