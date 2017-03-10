UT women reach MAC title game for first time since 2010

UT women are heading to the MAC tournament championship (Source: WTOL)

UT women in the stands thanking all their fans (Source: WTOL)

The UT women’s basketball team hasn’t been in the MAC finals, playing for a chance to get into the NCAA tournament, since 2010.

But after winning their third game in 5 days against Buffalo, 72-65, on Friday afternoon that’s exactly where they are heading.

UT came out strong, and was led early by freshman Mariella Santucci. Santucci led the Rockets with 21 points in the game.

The Rockets had a 12 point lead at one point in the game but Buffalo was able to get within 5 in the fourth quarter.

Toledo plays Northern Illinois in the tournament final on Saturday.

