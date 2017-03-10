Rare, classic cars and more up for bid at Anything on Wheels auction on Saturday

If you’re in the market for a rare 'creampuff', you’ll find it Saturday at the ‘Anything on Wheels’ auction at the Michigan Technical Resource Park in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Bidding takes place in a 400 seat auditorium with interior views of the sale item projected on a screen.

The set up will look familiar to fans of the ‘Barrett Jackson’ car auction show.

“You drive in, drive out. Got a hoist in the floor to pick the vehicle up. We’re expecting to do it like the big boys,” said Mike Jones of the Resource Park.

One of the ‘Anything on Wheels’ has wings.

Opening bid for a Piper Airplane: $10,000.

You can also bid on Richard Petty’s classic car hauler: $50,000, a spiffy 1935 Ford pick-up truck: $10,000, or how about a beautiful black 1960 T-Bird: $5,000.

There are eighty vehicles on the auction block including a variety of classic cars and trucks, hot rods, commercial trucks, ATVs and agriculture equipment.

A boat here comes with a trailer qualifying it as ‘Anything on Wheels.’

“We have people coming from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Cincinnati. Social media has reached out. Have a lot of people coming in from all over the place,” said Mr. Jones.

The ‘Anything on Wheels’ auction preview begins at 8:00 Saturday morning.

Bidding starts at 10:00.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.





