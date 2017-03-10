Are your trees insured? Better to find out before it falls

When it comes to insurance, you don’t really think you need it, until you do.

With the wind storm earlier this week, many people in the area did.

But dealing with insurance companies can sometimes feel more exasperating than the event itself. Even with the best insurance coverage, the process is never fun.

To help take the edge off, here are some tips.

Local insurance experts say the number one piece of advice to lessen your headache, would be make sure you get your claim filed as soon as possible.

"They need to talk to everybody and start to set out a schedule and set up the inspections of the properties said to be damaged,” said Frank DiGennaro, regional manager for AAA.

If you do have to repair or move things around, before it can be inspected, make sure you take pictures beforehand so the adjusters know what the damage originally looked like.

"That helps smooth the claim, instead of just ‘we spent x amount of dollars, take our word for it, it was bad.’ That doesn't make for a smooth claims process at all,” said DiGennaro.

There are also rare occasions where a tree falls a on neighbor’s house.

In those cases, things can get complicated, as the condition of the tree before it fell, matters.

"If it was something that was obviously dead or dying and not in good shape and blows over on to a neighbor’s property, there could be some liability considerations there,” said DiGennaro.

So if you have questionable trees or loose shingles, get them checked out ahead of time.

An once of prevention is worth a pound of cure after all.

