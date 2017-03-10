Family members of baby Elaina murderer charged with child endangerment in unrelated case

Family members of the man convicted of killing baby Elaina back in 2013 are going before a judge on an unrelated charge.

According to court documents, Steven and Kellsie King are accused of child endangerment following a search of a home on Harvest Lane in west Toledo back in September.

The court report says Kellsie's young child, Steven's grandchild, was in the room with a large amount of narcotics and two guns.

"We've been really trying to get the message out lately, since we've had several tragedies over the last several months in the city of Toledo where children picked up firearms that have been unattended in homes and accidentally discharged the firearm with tragic consequences," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

The two go before a judge March 30.

Steven King Jr. was sent to prison for the murder of baby Elaina and is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

