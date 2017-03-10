Toledo mayor: Economic boom is good time to focus on city services

Sick of your bumpy neighborhood streets?

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson recently committed $7 million to fixing neighborhood roads. It's all thanks to reduced spending and more money coming into the city.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says Toledo's economy grew by 2.4 percent in 2016, compared to the national average of 1.9 percent. She says with more Toledoans working, there's more money in the city's pocket through the income tax.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson points to construction, not only downtown, but also the highways.

She also attributes it to small businesses opening up.

"It's always good to get a new business in, but if we can make sure that businesses that are here, we're giving them the proper service, the proper

city services, that they need in order to grow and to thrive I think is the best thing for us to do," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

Because of the economic growth in the city, Mayor Hicks-Hudson says there's an increase in the fees and permits for construction and inspection.

Looking ahead, she says the focus is on attracting businesses and retaining them.

