Meijer launching home delivery starting this summer

The way we shop continues to evolve.

Some grocery stores already offer curbside pick-up, but what about delivering straight to your door?

For area shoppers, that will soon be an option.

Meijer has announced that their home delivery program, which has already been hugely successful in Detroit, will soon make its way to the Toledo market.

With a $99 membership fee, you will be able to shop over 50,000 items from the comfort of a smartphone app and have items shipped directly to your door in as little as an hour.

Some shoppers are already looking forward to the added convenience.

"Real convenient. Save us time, gas money. Best thing they can do is give it a shot, see if it works,” said Meijer shopper Kenneth Holzapfel.

The program will be rolled out in six states across the Midwest and should be available in Toledo sometime this summer.

