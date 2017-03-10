SFS Knights hockey team loses state championship game to St. Ignatius

St. Francis came up one game short in their bid for another state championship.

Cleveland St. Ignatius defeated the Knights 5-1 on Sunday to win their second straight championship.

St. Francis defeated Powell Olentangy Liberty 8-2 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the state championship.

The St. Francis de Sales hockey team got a rowdy send off on Friday.

It was the Knights third straight trip to the Frozen Four in Columbus.

St. Francis beat Bowling Green in double overtime last Friday to win the district title.

The opportunity to win another state championship is something their coach, Chris Varga, is obviously excited about.

"This is unbelievable. I mean it's once in a lifetime for some of these kids, we're fortunate to do this in a couple years back to back, it never gets old, it's exciting,” said Coach Varga.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.