13-year-old boy says he was followed in Point Place - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

13-year-old boy says he was followed in Point Place

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a case of child enticement in Point Place.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy says he was on Ottawa River near 108th St. around 7 p.m. on when an unknown white man drove up and started talking to him. 

The boy says when he tried to walk away the man started following him but he was able to get away.

